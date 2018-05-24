FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 11:41 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Litigation Capital to fund shareholder class action against Quintis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Australia’s Litigation Capital Management will fund a shareholder class-action against sandalwood distributor Quintis Ltd as well as its auditor Ernst & Young, Litigation said in a statement to the Australian bourse on Friday.

The claim alleges that financial reports of 2015 and 2016 significantly over-stated the value of Quintis’ assets and the amount of Quintis’ profits in those years.

The class-action commenced on Friday in Sydney in the Federal Court of Australia.

Reporting by Sumeet Gaikwad in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

