Quiz reports 5% drop in half-year revenue

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Fast fashion chain Quiz Plc reported a 5% drop in half-year revenue on Friday, blaming lower customer traffic on the British high street.

The company’s sales fell to 63.3 million pounds ($78.88 million) in the six months ended Sept. 30 from 66.7 million pounds in the same period last year.

However, the company said the rate of sales declines in the company’s UK stores has reduced in recent weeks. ($1 = 0.8025 pounds) (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)