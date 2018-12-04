Quora says 100 mln users affected by security breach

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Question-and-answer website Quora said on Monday about 100 million of its users were affected by unauthorized access to one of its systems by a “malicious third party.”

"We are in the process of notifying users whose data has been compromised," the company said in a blog bit.ly/2BQ2fQH post.

Account information, including name, email address, encrypted password and data imported from linked networks when authorized by users may have been compromised, it said. (Reporting by Bhargav Acharya in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)