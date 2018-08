AMSTERDAM, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Rabobank, the Dutch-based cooperative lender, said on Thursday first-half net profit rose 12 percent from a year earlier to 1.70 billion euros ($1.94 billion).

The bank, a major agricultural lender, attributed the improvement to cost-cutting measures and favourable economic conditions. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)