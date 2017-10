AMSTERDAM, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Rabobank, the Dutch cooperative bank, said on Tuesday it sold its 9.74 percent stake in smaller peer Van Lanschot Kempen.

Rabo said it sold a little over 4 million shares to institutional investors in an accelerated offering at 25.10 euros per share, 4.6 percent below Van Lanschot’s closing price on Monday of 26.30 euros. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)