June 18 (Reuters) - Canadian oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp said on Monday it would buy rival Raging River Exploration Inc for about C$2.8 billion ($2.13 billion).

Raging River shareholders will receive 1.36 shares of Baytex for each share they hold. ($1 = 1.3162 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)