Raiffeisen Bank Romania aims to issue bonds worth 1 bln euros

March 26 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank Romania

* Says will ask shareholders at a meeting on April 23 to approve a plan to issue bonds of up to 1 billion euros ($1.13 billion).

* Says the bonds could be issued through a flexible structure, through one or several issuance programs or through separate issuance.

* Says bonds could be denominated either in euros or the Romanian leu currency, with a maturity of up to 10 years and a fixed or variable interest rate.

* Says the bonds could be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange or other regulated markets.

* Says bonds could be of various types, including “mortgage bonds, un-subordinated un-guaranteed bonds, subordinated un-guaranteed bonds, including eligible debt instruments according to the minimum requirement of own funds and eligible liabilities (MREL), bonds representing additional level 1 own funds instruments.” ($1 = 0.8840 euros) (Reporting by Luiza Ilie Editing by Radu Marinas)