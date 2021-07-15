Swiss Raiffeisen boss to resign July 31 after court complaints

ZURICH, July 15 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Schweiz Chairman Guy Lachappelle will resign at the end of July, the third largest Swiss bank said in a statement on Thursday, marking the exit of a figure named in 2018 to the post to bring stability to the group’s leadership.

Pascal Gantenbein, Raiffeisen’s vice chairman, will take on the role of interim chairman of the Swiss credit union until the next general meeting, it said.

Lachappelle, a lawyer and turnaround expert who previously headed Basler Kantonalbank, announced his departure following 2-1/2 years in the job at an emotional press conference in Basel.

Swiss media including Neue Zuercher Zeitung, Tages-Anzeiger and state broadcaster SRF reported that a woman with whom he had once had a relationship had filed complaints in a Swiss court, precipitating his resignation.

“This is no easy move for me, and certainly not for my family that has stood completely behind me the entire time,” Lachappelle said at the press conference, broadcast by SRF.

Lachappelle could not immediately be reached for comment, and Raiffeisen did not immediately confirm specific reasons for his departure to Reuters. “The board wishes him all the best for his future,” the bank said in a statement.

Lachappelle was named chairman along with other new directors in September 2018 as Raiffeisen sought to exit months of tumult linked to former CEO Pierin Vincenz, who is awaiting trial in Switzerland in early 2022.

Prosecutors have been investigating Vincenz for alleged improprieties linked to payments business Aduno and private equity firm Investnet. Swiss markets watchdog FINMA in 2018 had found “serious shortcomings”, including interest conflicts and inadequate supervision, in its own probe of Raiffeisen linked to the fraud allegations against Vincenz. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Richard Pullin)