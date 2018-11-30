Austria's Raiffeisen has enough capital to look at acquisitions

Financials
VIENNA, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International now has enough capital to be able to look at acquisitions and is interested in markets including the Czech Republic and Serbia, its chief executive said on Friday.

“Following the sale (of unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska) in Poland we now have a capital ratio at a level where we also have the capacity to look at one thing or another,” Chief Executive Johann Strobl told an economic reporters’ club when asked about acquisitions.

He named the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Romania and Serbia as markets where the company is interested in growing. (Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich Writing by Francois Murphy. Editing by Jane Merriman)

