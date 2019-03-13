Austria's Raiffeisen to reevaluate Romanian operations

VIENNA, March 13 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) needs to reevaluate its operations in Romania after the government imposed a new bank tax in a last-minute legislation in December, its chief executive said.

Raiffeisen holds 8.97 billion euros ($10.12 billion), or around 6 percent of its assets, in the country. “We will need to reevaluate Romania,” Johann Strobl said in the lender’s annual report.

The lender said the impact of the new tax could not be quantified yet.