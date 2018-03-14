Raiffeisen says preparations for IPO in Poland ongoing

VIENNA, March 14 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) said on Wednesday it was still preparing for an IPO of its Polish unit, although it had not finally decided on whether to sell or list the business.

RBI continues to address a requirement by the Polish regulator that it floats its Polish subsidiary Raiffeisen Bank Polska SA, which it has been trying and failing to do for the past two years.

“Preparations for a listing are ongoing,” Chief Executive Johann Strobl told a news conference. The bank has also said that it is in negotiations with an investor to buy the unit.

In November, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that BNP Paribas had approached RBI and expressed interest in buying Raiffeisen Bank Polska. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Susan Fenton)