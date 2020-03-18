Austrian lender RBI hopes for back to normal in Q3/Q4

VIENNA, March 18 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International is optimistic that the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic can be absorbed quickly and that the economy will be back to normal towards year-end, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

“Yes, there will be a decline in economic output but this will not have any negative consequences in the medium term,” said Johann Strobl in a call.

“I hope that we will be back to normal in the third, fourth quarter.” (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Scot W. Stevenson)