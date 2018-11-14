Austria's Raiffeisen Q3 profit jumps 29 pct, confirms FY outlook

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) posted a better-than-expected 29 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, underpinned by solid businesses in Russia and the Czech Republic.

Consolidated net profit in the three months ended September came in at 417 million euros ($471 million) compared with average analysts’ expectations of 335 million euros in a Reuters poll, the lender said.

The group confirmed its full-year outlook. ($1 = 0.8855 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)