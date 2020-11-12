CORRECTED-Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International posts 24% drop in Q3 profit

(Corrects consolidated net profit decrease compared to 2019 to 24% from 45%)

BERLIN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) reported a 24% drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, affected by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic in its markets.

The Austrian lender, which does business across central and eastern Europe, said consolidated net profit came in at 230 million euros ($270 million) in the July-September period, beating an average analyst forecast of 215 million euros published on the group’s website.

RBI said the outlook remains unchanged.