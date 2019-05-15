CORRECTED-Provisions for credit risks weigh on Raiffeisen Bank Intl's profit

(Corrects amount of loan provision to 9 million euros instead of 92 million euros)

VIENNA, May 15 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) on Wednesday reported a 43 percent decline in first-quarter net profit as provisions for credit risks weighted on its earnings.

Net profit fell to 226 million euros ($253 million), missing analyst expectations of 244 million, the Austrian bank said.

The bank put aside 9 million euros for loan loss provisions after releasing 83 million euros last year. RBI said its outlook remained unchanged. ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Riham Alkousaa)