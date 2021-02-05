Raiffeisen Bank beats Q4 profit estimates, proposes dividend

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International AG reported a quarterly profit on Friday that beat estimates and said it plans to pay a 2020 dividend of 0.48 euro ($0.5742) per share.

The lender, which does business across central and eastern Europe, said it would propose the dividend distribution at its annual general meeting on April 22.

The company said it may also consider an additional dividend distribution once the European Central Bank’s recommendation on dividend payments has been lifted.

Raiffeisen’s fourth-quarter consolidated profit came in at 205 million euros, compared with company-compiled estimates of 139 million euros.