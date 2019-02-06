Raiffeisen Bank International posts FY profit miss, proposes dividend hike

VIENNA, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International reported a 14 percent jump in 2018 net profit, buoyed by steady growth in its eastern European businesses.

Consolidated net profit rose to 1.27 billion euros ($1.45 billion), compared with 1.12 billion euros a year ago.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected full-year net profit to come in at 1.38 billion euros.

The bank, which operates in markets across eastern Europe, said it plans to increase its payout to shareholders to 0.93 euros per share from last year’s 0.62 euros.