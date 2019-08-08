Raiffeisen Bank International's Q2 net profit beats estimates

VIENNA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International’s second-quarter net profit came in higher than expected on Thursday.

Consolidated net profit in the three months through June was 345 million euros ($386.6 million), RBI said, well above the average estimate of 306 million euros in its own poll of analysts here

That was helped by the fact its ‘levies and special governmental measures’ shrank to 17 million euros from 114 million in the previous three months. RBI added that it had front-loaded those charges in the first quarter. ($1 = 0.8923 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)