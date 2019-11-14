Financials
Raiffeisen Bank Intl Q3 profit down on impairment charges

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) reported a 27% drop in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, due to higher impairment charges and increased administrative expenses.

The Austrian lender said its consolidated profit fell to 303 million euros ($334 million), in line with analyst expectations of 305 million, according to a poll published on its website.

RBI said it would stick to its medium term targets. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

