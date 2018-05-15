FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 5:45 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Raiffeisen Bank Int'l tops profit expectations on lower risk costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 15 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International reported an 81 percent increase in first-quarter net profit, helped by lower risk costs and as economic conditions in its eastern European markets improved further.

The bank, which operates across eastern Europe, said on Tuesday consolidated net profit for the three months through March was at 399 million euros ($476 million), topping the 244 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8391 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

