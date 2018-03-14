FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2018

Raiffeisen proposes dividend of 0.62 eur/shr

VIENNA, March 13 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International said on Wednesday it will propose a dividend of 0.62 euros per share for 2017, its first payout to shareholders in four years.

The Austrian lender expects a strengthening economy in its core eastern European market to boost growth in 2018 after a declining backlog of bad loans helped it beat 2017 net profit forecasts.

Raiffeisen (RBI) said it still plans to float its Polish operations or to sell a majority stake in its core banking operations. (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Maria Sheahan)

