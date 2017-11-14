Raiffeisen Q3 net profit beats forecasts as market conditions improve

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International reported third-quarter net profit above expectations as economic conditions in its eastern European markets improved and risk costs declined.

The bank, which operates across eastern Europe, from the Czech Republic to Russia and down to the Balkans, said on Tuesday net profit in the three months through September was 322 million euros ($375.7 million).

That was well above analysts’ average forecast of 255 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8571 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)