Raiffeisen Q4 profit beats expectations helped by falling risk costs

VIENNA, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International reported forecast-beating fourth-quarter net profit as economic conditions in its eastern European markets improved further and risk costs continued to decline.

The bank, which operates across eastern Europe, from the Czech Republic to Russia and down to the Balkans, said on Wednesday consolidated net profit in the three months through December was 206 million euros ($255.07 million).

That was well above analysts’ average forecast of 166 million euros in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.8076 euros) (Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Maria Sheahan)