UPDATE 1-Austria's RBI warns of significant drop in 2020 profit due to corona

* Q1 profit down 22% to 177 mln eur

* COVID-19 related write-downs of 96 mln eur in Q1

* 2020 loan growth to be moderate (Adds CEO, details, background)

VIENNA, May 14 (Reuters) - Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) on Thursday posted a 22% fall in its first-quarter profit and forecast a significant drop for the full year due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic in its markets.

“Due to the expectation of a large-scale global recession, RBI anticipates a significant decline in profit for the current financial year,” the Austrian lender, which operates across central and eastern Europe, said in its quarterly report.

It expects 2020 loan growth to be moderate and the provisioning ratio to increase to 75 basis points after having previously guided for 50-75 basis points.

First-quarter net profit fell to 177 million euros ($224 million), beating analyst expectations of 148 million, according to a company poll.

It booked write-offs in relation to the coronavirus pandemic of 96 million euros, of which 67 million were attributable to non-financial corporations and 29 million to retail customers, RBI said.

As governments in many of its markets have introduced payment moratoriums in response to the coronavirus crisis, RBI booked a net loss for loan modifications of 8 million euros in the period.

Chief Executive Johann Strobl said RBI had provided its customers with comprehensive advice and support during the past weeks, focussing “on identifying needs regarding liquidity protection, financing and advisory as well as developing flexible solutions in a joint dialogue”.

RBI confirmed its medium-term target of a consolidated return on equity of approximately 11%, but said the rate would be in the mid-single digits this year.