January 15, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Raiffeisen Bank Int'l appoints Polish unit's Januszewski as markets chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International promoted the markets and investment banking chief of its Polish unit IPO-RBP.WA, Lukasz Januszewski, to lead its overall markets division, its supervisory board said on Monday.

The 39-year-old joined Raiffeisen in Poland twenty years ago. “RBI has a leading role in the capital markets business in Austria and (central and Eastern Europe). I would like to further develop this position,” Januszweski said in a statement.

In November, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters that BNP Paribas has approached RBI to express interest in buying Raiffeisen Bank Polska. Raiffeisen plans to either float of sell a majority stake in its Polish unit. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla, editing by Louise Heavens)

