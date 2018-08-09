FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 9, 2018 / 6:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Raiffeisen's net profit beats forecasts as loan-loss provisions shrink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Net profit at Austria’s Raiffeisen Bank International surpassed expectations in the second quarter, lifted by “exceptionally high” releases of loan-loss provisions that suggested conditions in its markets continue to improve.

Net profit in the three months from April to June fell 2.9 percent to 357 million euros ($414 million), weighed down by a previously announced one-off hit of 121 million euros linked to the sale of its Polish unit Raiffeisen Bank Polska (IPO-RBP.WA), the bank said on Thursday.

That was well above the average estimate of 264 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. The bank, which operates across eastern Europe, said that the release of loan-loss provisions had turned its impairment losses on financial assets - usually a negative figure - into a small positive number.

$1 = 0.8615 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.