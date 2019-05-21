Company News
May 21, 2019 / 10:31 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

German savings marketplace Raisin eyes U.S. launch

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 21 (Reuters) - German fintech Raisin, a savings and investment marketplace backed by Paypal, said on Tuesday it plans to launch in the U.S. market as it seeks to attract savers to higher-yielding deposits offered by its banking partners.

Founded in Berlin in 2013, Raisin has brokered 13 billion euros ($14.5 billion) in deposits for banks that include Germany’s Commerzbank and N26, and recently launched an investment fund product in partnership with Vanguard.

Raisin said it had hired Paul Knodel, a veteran of Citigroup and Merrill Lynch, to lead its U.S. push.

The startup has raised $200 million in funding from its investors and recently bought a German bank.

$1 = 0.8969 euros Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below