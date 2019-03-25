UAE's National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah hires banks for bond - document

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Ras Al-Khaimah has hired banks to arrange fixed income investor meetings before a potential U.S. dollar-denominated bond sale, a document issued by one of the banks showed on Monday.

The bank, majority owned by the government of the Ras Al Khaimah emirate in the United Arab Emirates, appointed Bank ABC, Citi, Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, ICBC and Standard Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and bookrunners.

Investor meetings will start on March 28 and a five-year senior unsecured benchmark deal might follow, subject to market conditions. Benchmark deals are generally meant to be upwards of $500 million.