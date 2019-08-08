CORRECTED-Japan's Rakuten, hit by Lyft, swings to quarterly loss

(Corrests period to April-June (not May-June))

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s Rakuten Inc reported an unexpected quarterly loss on Thursday as the value of its investment in ride-hailing firm Lyft Inc slumped.

The operating loss in the April-June quarter was 1.8 billion yen ($17 million), compared with a 61.6 billion yen profit in the same period a year earlier, and a 5.2 billion yen estimate from five analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 106.0200 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; editing by Darren Schuettler)