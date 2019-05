TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Rakuten Inc said on Friday first-quarter operating profit quadrupled as it booked gains on its stake in Lyft.

Operating profit rose to 113.7 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the three months ended March from 28.1 billion yen a year earlier. ($1 = 109.7100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)