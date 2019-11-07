Consumer Goods and Retail
November 7, 2019 / 6:25 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Rakuten Q3 profit almost wiped out as Lyft stake value slides

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Rakuten Inc’s quarterly operating profit was almost wiped out in the three months to September as the value of its bet on ride-hailing firm Lyft slid.

Its operating profit came in at 1.1 billion yen ($10.12 million) in the third quarter, versus a profit of 43.9 billion yen a year earlier.

That compared with an average forecast for an operating loss of 2.5 billion yen from three analysts polled by Refinitiv. ($1 = 108.7400 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

