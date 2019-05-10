UPDATE 1-Rakuten operating profit quadruples on Lyft stake gain

* Rakuten booked a 110 bln yen gain on Lyft stake

By Sam Nussey

TOKYO, May 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s Rakuten Inc said on Friday first-quarter operating profit quadrupled as it booked gains on its stake in Lyft.

Rakuten has grabbed investor attention with its overseas tech bets, despite modest means compared with bigger Japanese rival SoftBank Group Corp’s founder and CEO Masayoshi Son, who has tapped Saudi Arabian oil money and abundant cash from its telco business to fund his tech investments.

Rakuten’s investments include ride-hailing firms Lyft , which listed in March, and Careem, as well as online scrapbook company Pinterest.

The tech bets have helped drive Rakuten’s shares up 56% this year, making it one of the top performers in the Nikkei 225 index.

Its operating profit rose to 113.7 billion yen ($1.04 billion) in the three months ended March from 28.1 billion yen a year earlier. Without the Lyft investment gain, Rakuten’s profit amounted to 3.2 bln yen.

Rakuten’s billionare founder and CEO Hiroshi Mikitani is also about to make a big bet on becoming Japan’s fourth major mobile carrier later this year, aiming to break into an industry where the last successful entrant was Son’s SoftBank.

The efforts are an industry talking point, with Rakuten saying it has cut the cost of building the network through the use of cloud-based software and commoditised hardware instead of proprietary wireless radios.

Its outlay is, however, dwarfed by ongoing investment by the incumbent telcos.

Rakuten shares closed up 2.2% ahead of the earnings release. ($1 = 109.7100 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Sonali Paul)