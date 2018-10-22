FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 22, 2018 / 5:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Retailer Casino's parent Rallye gets bid offer for sports arm

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rallye, the holding company that controls French supermarket retailer Casino , has received an offer for its ‘Courir’ sports brand, with both companies keen to sell assets and trim debts.

Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe had made a binding offer for Courir for an equity value of 283 million euros ($326 million), and that the deal could be completed in the first half of 2019, Rallye said on Monday.

$1 = 0.8687 euros Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

