Retailer Casino's parent Rallye gets bid offer for sports arm

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Rallye, the holding company that controls French supermarket retailer Casino , has received an offer for its ‘Courir’ sports brand, with both companies keen to sell assets and trim debts.

Private equity firm Equistone Partners Europe had made a binding offer for Courir for an equity value of 283 million euros ($326 million), and that the deal could be completed in the first half of 2019, Rallye said on Monday.