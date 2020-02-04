Company News
February 4, 2020 / 1:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ralph Lauren beats quarterly revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp inched past holiday-quarter revenue estimates on Tuesday, helped by demand for its winterwear in Europe and North America.

Net revenue rose to $1.75 billion from $1.73 billion in the third-quarter ended Dec. 28, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.72 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ralph Lauren said it continued to expect fiscal 2020 revenue, excluding fluctuations in foreign exchange, to rise 2% to 3%, but that did not include the potential impact from the outbreak of a new coronavirus. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

