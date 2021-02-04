Ralph Lauren misses quarterly revenue estimates

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp missed holiday quarter revenue estimates on Thursday, as store closures in major European markets due to new coronavirus lockdowns hit the high-end apparel maker’s sales.

Net revenue fell to $1.43 billion in the third quarter ended Dec. 26, from $1.75 billion a year earlier, and missed analysts’ average estimate of $1.47 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.