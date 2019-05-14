Company News
May 14, 2019 / 12:13 PM / in 16 minutes

Ralph Lauren quarterly revenue beats on Asia demand

1 Min Read

May 14 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp beat analysts’ estimates for fourth-quarter revenue on Tuesday, boosted by the luxury apparel maker’s marketing blitz and by higher demand in Asia.

Net income fell to $31.6 million, or 39 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 30, from $41.3 million, or 50 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell 1.5% to $1.51 billion, beating estimates of $1.48 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Soundarya J in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

