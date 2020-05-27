Ralph Lauren quarterly revenue falls 15.4%

May 27 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 15.4% fall in quarterly revenue on Wednesday after its outlets and department stores across the world were forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company reported a net loss of $249 million, or $3.38 per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 28, compared with a profit of $31.6 million, or 39 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $1.27 billion from $1.51 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)