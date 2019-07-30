Company News
July 30, 2019 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ralph Lauren quarterly revenue rises about 3%

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp on Tuesday reported about 3% rise in first-quarter revenue, as a marketing boost from social-media and new launches helped attract millennial shoppers across the globe.

Net income rose to $117.1 million, or $1.47 per share, in the quarter ended June 29, from $109 million, or $1.31 per share a year earlier

Net revenue rose to $1.43 billion from $1.39 billion.

Analysts were projecting revenue of $1.42 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below