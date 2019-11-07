Ralph Lauren reports 6.5% rise in second-quarter profit

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp reported a 6.5% rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Thursday, driven by tighter cost control and strong demand for its Polo shirts and tweed jackets in Europe and China.

The company’s adjusted net income rose $198 million, or $2.55 per share, in the second quarter ended Sept. 28, from $186 million, or $2.26 per share, a year earlier

Net revenue rose to $1.71 billion from $1.69 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $1.69 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)