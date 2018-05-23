FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 23, 2018 / 12:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 23 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit compared with a loss a year earlier, when the luxury apparel maker recorded restructuring charges of $322 million.

The New York-based company reported net income of $41.3 million, or 50 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of $204 million, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue fell to $1.53 billion from $1.57 billion. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.