Ralph Lauren tops second-quarter revenue estimates

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Upscale fashion group Ralph Lauren Corp topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as a strategy to intensify marketing on social media and open more stores in Asia bore fruit.

The New York-based company’s net income rose to $170.3 million or $2.07 per share in the second quarter ended Sept. 29, from $143.8 million or $1.75 per share a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 1.6 percent to $1.69 billion and topped analysts’ average estimate of $1.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)