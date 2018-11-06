Company News
November 6, 2018 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ralph Lauren tops second-quarter revenue estimates

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Upscale fashion group Ralph Lauren Corp topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Tuesday, as a strategy to intensify marketing on social media and open more stores in Asia bore fruit.

The New York-based company’s net income rose to $170.3 million or $2.07 per share in the second quarter ended Sept. 29, from $143.8 million or $1.75 per share a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 1.6 percent to $1.69 billion and topped analysts’ average estimate of $1.65 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.