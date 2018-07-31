FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 12:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ralph Lauren's quarterly profit rises 83 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Ralph Lauren Corp on Tuesday posted a quarterly profit that soared 83 percent, as the luxury apparel maker sold more products at full-price and benefited from lower taxes.

The New York-based company’s net income jumped to $109 million, or $1.31 per share, in the first quarter ended June 30, from $59.5 million, or 72 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $1.39 billion from $1.35 billion, the first increase in at least 13 quarters. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

