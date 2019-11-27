Egypt's Rameda Pharmaceutical to float 49% stake - prospectus

CAIRO, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Egypt’s Rameda Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday it would float 49% of its shares on the Egyptian stock exchange and expected to start trading on Dec. 11.

Rameda hopes to raise 1.755 billion Egyptian pounds ($109 million) in the share offer, which will be made in two tranches and priced at 4.66 pounds per share, it said in a prospectus published in Egyptian newspapers. ($1 = 16.0600 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk Writing by Aidan Lewis Editing by Louise Heavens)