Australia's Ramsay Health Care annual profit falls, misses estimates

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd on Thursday reported a 21 percent fall in annual profit which missed expectations, hurt by charges related to its UK portfolio.

Net profit for the year to June 30 came in at A$376 million, compared with A$476 million a year ago, and fell short of an expectation of A$440 million according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of seven analysts.

The company proposed a final dividend of 86.5 Australian cents per share, compared with 81.5 Australian cents per share last year. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)