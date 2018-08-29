FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Healthcare
August 29, 2018 / 10:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Ramsay Health Care annual profit falls, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian hospital operator Ramsay Health Care Ltd on Thursday reported a 21 percent fall in annual profit which missed expectations, hurt by charges related to its UK portfolio.

Net profit for the year to June 30 came in at A$376 million, compared with A$476 million a year ago, and fell short of an expectation of A$440 million according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S average of seven analysts.

The company proposed a final dividend of 86.5 Australian cents per share, compared with 81.5 Australian cents per share last year. (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.