a month ago
Ranbaxy settles 'pay-for-delay' case ahead of jury deliberations
#Westlaw News
July 6, 2017 / 9:52 PM / a month ago

Ranbaxy settles 'pay-for-delay' case ahead of jury deliberations

Nate Raymond

1 Min Read

Generic drugmaker Ranbaxy Laboratories has agreed to settle lawsuits accusing it of accepting payments from pharmaceutical company Cephalon Inc to delay the release of a generic version of the latter's wakefulness drug Provigil.

Ranbaxy, a subsidiary of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, reached a settlement with rival generic drug company Apotex on Thursday just before the federal jury in Philadelphia was to begin deliberations.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2uPyrxi

