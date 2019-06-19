MOVES-Randall & Quilter group CEO Ken Randall to step down

June 19 (Reuters) - Specialist non-life insurance investor Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday Ken Randall will step down as group chief executive officer.

Alan Quilter, who co-founded the company with Randall in 1991 and current group chief financial officer will taker over as co-CEO.

He will be partnered by Roger Sellek, the former head of credit rating agency A.M. Best’s business outside of the Americas.

Randall will continue to serve as executive chairman of the company. (Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru)