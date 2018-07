DAKAR, July 16 (Reuters) - Workers at Randgold Resources’ Tongon gold mine in Ivory Coast went on strike over the weekend as government-led negotiations broke down, the company said in a statement on Monday.

Randgold said it continued to work with Ivorian authorities and the workers’ unions to resolve the standoff, without giving any details about what it was about. (Reporting By Aaron Ross Editing by Tim Cocks)