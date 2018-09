Sept 24 (Reuters) - Randgold Resources Ltd said on Monday it agreed to the terms of a recommended share-for-share merger with Canada’s Barrick Gold Corp.

Under the terms of the merger, each Randgold shareholder will receive 6.1280 new Barrick shares for each share of the African rival, the companies said. (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)