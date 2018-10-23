FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 23, 2018 / 5:39 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch staffing company Randstad Q3 profit meets estimates

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Randstad, the world’s second-largest staffing company, on Tuesday posted a 4 percent rise in core earnings to 299 million euros ($343 million), in line with market forecasts.

Analysts polled by Randstad had expected average earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA) of 292 million euros on sales worth 6.05 billion euros, or 3 percent higher.

Sales came in at just over 6 billion euros, slightly below the forecast, reflecting a slowdown in Europe that was also reported by its largest rival, Adecco.

$1 = 0.8729 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
