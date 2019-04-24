Switzerland Market Report
April 24, 2019 / 5:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Dutch staffing firm Randstad Q1 earnings beat expectations

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, April 24 (Reuters) - Netherlands-based Randstad , which rivals Switzerland’s Adecco as the largest global staffing company, on Wednesday posted better-than-expected first quarter earnings, citing stabilising European markets.

Randstad said its underlying earnings before interest taxation and amortisation (EBITA) rose 2 percent to 227 million euros ($255 million) in the first three months of the year.

Analysts polled by the company had on average expected EBITA of 207 million euros, down from 217 a year earlier.

$1 = 0.8917 euros Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Rashmi Aich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
